The first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 edition is just a few hours away on the calendar, scheduled from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Before the actions begin, odds are out, predicting numerous title changes, while the reliable sources also suggested that creative plans are in place to affirm the same.

After the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fightful Select has also provided a new update on the creative plans heading into WWE Summerslam 2025, signaling for multiple title changes. As such, it appears that 50 percent of the scheduled matches will witness new champions, as the source specified six such matches to produce those.

These are the six listed superstars that should come out victorious after their matches listed at WWE Summerslam 2025,

– Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion)

– CM Punk (World Heavyweight Champion)

– Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Champion)

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

– Lyra Valkyria (Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

– Andrade & Rey Fenix (WWE Tag Team Champions)

In addition to Punk winning the world heavyweight title at WWE Summerslam 2025, the Wrestling Observer also revealed that the original plan at the PLE called for Seth Rollins cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract after GUNTHER vs. Punk, especially after Punk wins the title, given their past beef. However, it’s unknown if WWE is still heading in that direction, given Rollins is on the injured list.

The winners of the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments were also long predicted, while choosing a fresh pair of men’s tag champs would be welcoming for the WWE fans. Also, the duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss managed to stay on the same page for longer than expected, and it’s perhaps time for them to become new champions at WWE Summerslam 2025, much like the pairing of the unpredictable RK-Bro.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)