WWE’s Becky Lynch Revisits Leaving Wrestling At 19 Years Old

Becky Lynch has been a top draw for the WWE for the past several years and that status should continue until she hangs up her boots for good. The year 2024 started for her on a good note as she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match winner to move on to Wrestlemania for a championship match against Rhea Ripley.

Over the years, Becky Lynch has been fortunate enough to have secured multiple Wrestlemania moments and this year should produce another one for her. Despite being one of the star powers of professional wrestling, there was a time when she quit the industry and stayed that way for seven long years while trying her hands at some other jobs.

Charlotte Flair Set For A WWE Appearance During Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

Making an appearance on “The Bump,” Becky Lynch discussed that phase of her life and how she was forced to walk away from the world of professional wrestling,

“I left wrestling when I was just 19 years old. I had already main-evented in Korakuen Hall in Japan and wrestled all over Europe and Japan and Canada. And at 19, I felt like it was time to give up on my dream and be realistic and do a realistic job.”

Becky Lynch is happy to prove the doubters wrong

Becky Lynch explained that during that phase women weren’t given the platform to wrestle on a relevant platform or the way that they would have wanted to. Many people claimed there would never be a time when women’s wrestling would be taken seriously, but ultimately it was women like her who worked hard to prove all the doubters wrong,

“In those seven years, … you’d just see how much I would constantly be trying to convince myself that I was okay without it — that I was fine — but it would just always come back. It sounds so dramatic but it was like coming to terms with a death, but then you find out that that person isn’t dead and then you have to reconcile with — okay, now I get to have this whole new life again.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mandy Rose Received “A Little Of The Edginess” From The Toxic Attraction On WWE NXT

It was in 2014 that Becky Lynch signed a developmental contract with the WWE and earned a reputation for being one of the best performers of the NXT brand. A decade later, she is waiting to headline Wrestlemania with the pledge of becoming the women’s champion, again for the seventh time in her career.

In addition to the Show of Shows, Becky Lynch is also waiting for the upcoming release of her memoir “Not Your Average Average Girl.” Last month, she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to go to WWE WrestleMania 40 for the Women’s World Championship. She made history with the win as she now has the most gimmick match wins among WWE women’s roster members.