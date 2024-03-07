Mandy Rose Received “A Little Of The Edginess” From The Toxic Attraction On WWE NXT

Debuting on the main roster in late 2017, Mandy Rose was barely believed to be a breakout star in the big league. For the following few years, she was mostly booked as a mid-card attraction during her stay on the WWE Raw and Smackdown brand. However, a major resurgence was in store for her from the 2021 summer onward.

With a revamp planned by Vince McMahon under the NXT 2.0 banner, Mandy Rose was introduced with a new look and feel with two tag team partners to change the game. Upon her return to WWE’s developmental territory, she was aligned with two upcoming stars, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and acted as the leader of a new faction, The Toxic Attraction.

“I Get Hate On It, They Are Just Mad,” Mandy Rose On OnlyFans Career After WWE Exit

The trio would eventually go on to rule the roost on NXT 2.0 for over a year. During her recent appearance on Threads with McKenzie Mitchell, Mandy Rose spoke about the time that she spent on the then-colorful brand. She revealed that each of the members brought their own elements to the group to make it a successful outing.

Mandy Rose praised Toxic Attraction members for their unique contributions

Mandy Rose also compared that to her previous tag team that she had with her real-life best friend and current WWE star Sonya Deville,

“Even when Sonya Deville and I tag-teamed. We’re not the same person. We’re both very different, especially Sonya and I. And even with these girls, I didn’t know them that well, but I didn’t want to come in and make them look more like me. Like that was not the vibe.

That was not the intention from the get-go. Actually, if anything, if would be me getting a little of the edginess from them. We all created our own little look, but it meshed so well together without being like, ‘Oh, they’re so matchy-matchy.”

The Toxic Attraction dominated the NXT landscape which led to Mandy Rose capturing the NXT Women’s title at Halloween Havoc in 2021. That reign lasted for more than a year before she suddenly dropped the belt to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. Dolin and Jayne also went on to become two-time WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions during that tenure.

Soon after Perez won the NXT Women’s Title, Mandy Rose was released from the WWE contract which raised eyebrows among the fans. WWE never made any official statement on the release but reports claimed that it was the non-PG photos shared by her which caused the exit.