The outside ventures for Becky Lynch will eventually increase as she’s seemingly winding down things inside the squared circle. Away from the WWE for over nine months, the top WWE Superstar has now been reportedly under contract with a new management company that should help her find new ventures in media. Interestingly, her husband is also bound by this new deal.

Per the reports of Deadline, WWE stars Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) and Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) have both signed new deals with management company Adventure Media. The update also notes that the former will also continue to be represented by talent agency CAA and entertainment law firm Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

Deadline wrote, “Adventure, which recently announced its plans to expand into sports and broadcasting representation, is also known for its formidable literary business which includes award-winning filmmakers, showrunners and creators” which implies that Becky Lynch will continue to represent the so-called sports-entertainment genre.

Becky Lynch involved in Hollywood projects during hiatus from WWE

There’s still no confirmed update on when Becky Lynch will be back in the fold on WWE programming. During this hiatus, she has been involved in Hollywood projects, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” and “Happy Gilmore 2.” She also found success as an author in 2024 upon releasing her memoir named, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl”, last March.

Earlier reports heading into the historic WWE Raw Netflix debut episode in Los Angeles indicated that Becky Lynch was set to make a comeback to WWE television after months of absence on that night. However, in a contradictory update, Fightful Select later clarified that she was never planned to appear on the show.

Despite the long absence, Becky Lynch had never indicated any issues with WWE. After her contract expired in 2024, she reportedly re-signed with the WWE, solidifying her future with the brand but an official update regarding this is yet to come out.

This could be the reason that we have spotted Becky Lynch on some Netflix-related events back in December surrounding the anticipated WWE-content debut on the platform but she reportedly told people she was simply there “supporting” the company.