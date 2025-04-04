Natalya Neidhart is a second-generation athlete who’s literally eats and sleeps professional wrestling, having spent almost two decades in the industry. In the process of taking her family legacy forward, she has also become the longest-tenured WWE female athlete of all time who had witnessed multiple eras in the company.

Being a veteran superstar in the locker room who also has first-hand experience of seeing how a match is set up in the WWE through her husband, TJ Wilson, a WWE producer, Natalya Neidhart has recently sent a shoutout to him and the producers of the company, altogether.

In a recent conversation with Fightful for an interview that was filmed during Royal Rumble weekend, the subject of advocating for a talent was discussed during match rehearsals in the WWE, prompting Natalya Neidhart to praise the role of producers in the WWE. As such, she proceeded to mention that they have the most important job in the company to put up great matches on TV.

“The producers kind of are like the liaison between the talent and like upper management. So when they help and direct traffic as far as our matches on television,” Natalya Neidhart detailed.

“But they’re also a great support system. The producers, I think, have the most important job in WWE. But as far as the winners and the losers, that’s above everybody’s [pay grade.]” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Natalya Neidhart started her 18th career year in the WWE in 2025

For the very first time during her WWE stint, there were some uncertainties in the summer of 2024 regarding Natalya Neidhart’s WWE career after her previous deal with the company ran out. However, she ended up signing a new contract with the WWE and made a subsequent return on TV, making 2025 her 18th uninterrupted year in the company.

On the December 23 episode of Monday Night RAW, Natalya Neidhart featured in her last TV match with IYO SKY, and Alba Fyre in a triple threat match as part of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament that marked her last TV match for a while. She was thereafter announced for future GCW and NWA appearances in what appeared to be WWE allowing her to wrestler outside their banner.