Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus missed their big match at Summerslam and they weren’t obviously happy about it. After being taken off the card, they got to steal the spotlight on this week’s episode of Raw in Trish’s home country of Canada. Many thought that WWE could put efforts into this rescheduled match but that did not pan out as they would want.

Eventually, the matchup turned out to be one of the headliners for the August 14 episode of WWE Raw and the two tore each other apart. It was also revealed during the match that Trish’s facemask was totally fake and she never used it to protect her face in the first place.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus ended in a double DQ on Raw

The bad blood between the two seemed real as their fight spilled out onto the floor, and the referee had to call for the match bell. So the match ended in disappointing fashion as both women were counted out. Afterward, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus brawled into the corridor in the Winnipeg arena.

WWE books Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus rematch with a stipulation

It was then then that Zoey Stark showed up to help Trish beat up Becky Lynch in front of the audience. Capitalizing on the numbers game, Trish stood tall and also received “Thank You Trish” chants from the fans. But ultimately, their match did not have a definitive winner.

WWE Official Adam Pearce wasn’t happy with the match outcome, and he berated Trish Stratus about Zoey Stark helping her all the time. Adam also made it clear that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ next match will take place inside a steel cage so that no interference could be observed. He did not mention when that match will go down.

WWE Payback will take place Saturday, September 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in the absence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, WWE would need some bigger names on the card to sell out the event. Hence, it’s possible that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus inside a Steel Cage could take place at Payback PLE. For the time being, we wait for the official announcement to arrive on WWE’s part.