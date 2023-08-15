A week ago it was announced around WWE Raw that the original one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sonya Deville was injured which brought up the possibility of vacating the belts, once more. However, the other half of the champions, Chelsea Green was confident about having the title on her side and she eventually got a new tag partner to defend those belts.

Chelsea Green didn’t have to look hard at the partner who occupied Deville’s spot on short notice on WWE Raw. On the latest episode of Monday’s flagship show of WWE, Piper Niven declared herself Green’s new partner and literally snatched one of the title belts off Green’s shoulder. With this move, she also tasted her first championship gold in WWE.

In a backstage segment on WWE Raw, it looked like WWE Official Adam Pearce was going to strip Green of the championships due to Deville’s inability to compete and since Green won’t be able to defend those belts on her own. Green argued with Pearce, saying she had worked too hard for the titles and she just can’t let these titles get vacated.

WWE Raw: Championship Defense Booked For Gunther On August 21 Episode

WWE Raw: Chelsea Green wanted to continue her auditions for tag titles

Green also talked about holding auditions to find a new tag team partner in this situation which she had already been doing on social media throughout this past week. Those video segments cum auditions have also been renamed to “Chelsea’s Got Talent.”

No such audition was there on WWE Raw as Piper Niven appeared at the backstage scene and declared herself Green’s new partner. Green wanted Niven to submit her name, number, and Instagram handle to be considered for an audition when Niven simply grabbed the title belt and claimed that she was Green’s new partner. With that, it looks like, Green and Niven will now be acting as the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, moving forward on WWE programming.

While their first match together as tag team champions have not been announced, Niven attacked Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before tagging herself up with Green. It indicates that these two teams will eventually meet for the tag team championships on WWE Raw in the coming weeks. As noted above, this is Niven’s first-ever title reign in her main roster stint if we count out the now-defunct 24/7 Championship.