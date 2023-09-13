Becky Lynch Wins Maiden WWE NXT Women’s Title On September 12 Episode

Tuesday nights have just become BIG TIME courtesy of Becky Lynch who has clinched her maiden WWE NXT Women’s Championship on the September 12 episode and thereby become the new queenpin of the third brand of the WWE.

In the main event of the latest episode of WWE NXT, Becky Lynch defeated the former champion Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Title and thereby proved the swinging rumors true of a new champion on the NXT brand.

Coming off a commercial break, THE MAN hit a missile dropkick for a two-count and dodged Stratton’s attempt for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever off the top rope. A second attempt to hit the PME would be a counter with a Russian Leg Sweep.

In the closing moments of the match, Stratton reversed the Manhandle Slam with a roll-up for a two-count. Stratton then went for the third PME which would also be missed as Becky Lynch would quickly nail Stratton with the Manhandle Slam for a clean pin-fall win.

Who had this on their 2023 Bingo card? 😅@BeckyLynchWWE#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KaWMXgFcVq — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 13, 2023

Becky Lynch becomes a Grand Slam winner on WWE NXT

With this latest win, Becky Lynch is now the fourth and final Horsewoman of WWE to hold the NXT Women’s Championship after Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, Charlotte held the gold in 2014, while Sasha Banks and Bayley captured the gold the following year. Flair is the only one among those names to have enjoyed a second run with the title in 2020. No one among these names has captured the NXT tag team gold which has now become extinct.

Also with this win, Becky Lynch has now become a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. She has already won the WWE Raw, SmackDown, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships in her career. This belt from NXT was the only gold that she was lacking in her illustrious resume.

Tiffany Stratton loses her belt after 108 days

On the flip side, the self-proclaimed “fastest-rising star within WWE right now” Tiffany Stratton ended her first run with the NXT Women’s Title after enjoying a run of 108 days. She won the title back at NXT Battleground in late May and went through two successful title defenses against Thea Hail. A rematch against Becky Lynch is now being predicted at NXT No Mercy, later this month.