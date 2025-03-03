Elimination Chamber was the final WWE premium live event before the biggest one in the genre waiting in April, Wrestlemania 41. Emanating from Las Vegas, it’s being touted to be the biggest one, to date and the stakes have become high with the unthinkable heel-turn of John Cena on WWE programming.

The former Cenation Leader sold out to The Rock and he also captured the right to face for the WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes in the main event match of Wrestlemania 41. Apart from this headliner, multiple other bouts have been reported in recent times that are yet to be confirmed.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is expected to book 14 matches for WrestleMania 41, with 7 matches taking place each night. WrestleMania XL, last year also had 14 matches on the card (counting Damian Priest’s Money In The Bank cash-in over Drew McIntyre).

Reports also affirmed that WWE has been struggling to sell the final set of additional tickets for Wrestlemania 41 since Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win and henceforth, the have involved The Rock make the event a full-on sell-out. WWE initially sold all 25,000 combo tickets and 20,000 individual tickets per night but they were stuck at 45,000 per night capacity for some weeks.

While the high pricing of tickets can be attributed to the lower moving of tickets, one can also assume the lack of a bonafide main-eventer in the world heavyweight title match in the presence of Jey Uso. Elsewhere, Bianca Belair secured her shot at Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship by winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber while Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship via her Royal Rumble match win.

Apart from the above-mentioned bouts, there are plenty of matches those are expected to be announced in due course. At a glance, the loaded card of the biggest event of the year looks as follows as of this writing.

Confirmed Wrestlemania 41 Matches:

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

To be confirmed Wrestlemania 41 matches:

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight/Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)