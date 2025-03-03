Before coming back to action as a tag team during Wrestlemania weekend, Cassie Lee FKA Peyton Royce of The IIconics in the WWE has just wrestled in a singles contest. It happened during the latest bygone Elimination Chamber weekend in Toronto where she also emphasized on her tag team with Jessica McKay to return.

On Saturday night that’s the night of the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto, Cassie Lee defeated Alexia Nicole at SMASH Wrestling’s Rumble in the Rec Room. It appeared to be her first match since October 2023, following the birth of her second child with husband Shawn Spears in last year’s June.

Cassie Lee had her first match in 16 months today and defeated Alexia Nicole! So happy to see her back in the ring🥹 📸: @JoelPearl pic.twitter.com/zJwW4dOIIe — Alex (@lexveraux) March 1, 2025

Once the match was over, Cassie Lee took the mic and called out SMASH Women’s Champion, TNA’s Jody Threat, for a title match in April. She also admitted bringing her former tag team partner, Jessica McKay (formerly known as Billie Kay in WWE), with her for that outing.

Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay booked for future indie event

Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay better known as Peyton Royce & Billie Kay – The IIconics to the WWE Universe have already been announced to make a return to in-ring action after multiple years’ hiatus. The currently billed as The IInspiration – Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will team up for the first time in two years at the indie promotion Prestige Wrestling’s Thursday, April 17 Nothing to Lose event scheduled in Las Vegas, Nevada. The popular duo will face independent stars, Nicole Matthews and Kylie Rae.

As for Saturday afternoon’s SMASH show, it happened just hours before WWE Elimination Chamber, and it also took place across the street at Rogers Centre. Apart from Cassie Lee, the likes of Raj Dhesi (FKA WWE’s Jinder Mahal), Mike Rollins, Kevin Blackwood, Brent Banks, and more were there on the nearly sold-out show as claimed through the company’s social media handle.

The return of Cassie Lee & McKay is gaining a lot of attention from the pro-wrestling circuit given their past popular persona in the WWE. In almost three years and for the first time since leaving TNA they’d be reuniting as performers. Time will tell whether they’d now continue wrestling stints as a tag team as mothers.