A brand-new tag team match has been confirmed for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode set for this Wednesday night, resulting in from an awkward segment that aired, last week. Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander in a match with some assistance from Penelope Ford at ringside.

After the match concluded on AEW Dynamite, Bayne and Ford continued their attack until Thunder Rosa ran out to make the save. The segment was awkward from a public standpoint, as Bayne and Ford didn’t back down from Rosa, meaning they no-sold to Rosa on live TV.

This forced Rosa to repeatedly swinging a chair until the two attackers eventually left. As a consequence, Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford in a tag team match has been announced on AEW Dynamite, “Weeks of tension finally boil over in this huge Tag Team Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS + Max!”

“I Just Have A Fire In Me Now,” Harley Cameron On Incredible AEW Grand Slam 2025 Experience

Dave Meltzer called it “the weirdest segment of the week” in last week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Later, Fightful Select reported that a producer did not properly communicate with the talent about what they were supposed to do during the segment which led to the confusing scene on AEW Dynamite.

“You guys saw what happened. From that, I have learned so much. The takeaways I have as a performer are always ask questions. Be sure of what you’re doing in the segment. The segment didn’t go the way we wanted to,” Rosa later noted appearing on Busted Open Radio.

AEW Revolution 2025: Falls Count Anywhere And New Title Match Set For PPV

Apart from the tag team match, Cope will be taking on Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite as he remains focused on taking out AEW World Champion and his goons before colliding with Mox at Revolution. Also, a match contract signing segment will be there on the show between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet.

AEW Dynamite March 5 episode match card

The March 5 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California and it also serves as the go-home edition for the annual Revolution pay-per-view scheduled for this Sunday night. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

– Swerve Strickland & Ricochet AEW Revolution contract signing

– Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa