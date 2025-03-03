Liv Morgan may have not been able to win the women’s Elimination Chamber match to affirm her spot at Wrestlemania 41 but that doesn’t mean that her efforts have gone unnoticed. From the fans to the bookers, everybody is seemingly pleased with the hard work that she put up in that match.

Starting the match with Naomi, Liv Morgan spent the most amount of time inside the Elimination Chamber structure during the 2025 edition. Expectedly, she suffered a lot of bruises during this brutal match. After she shared the following photo on social media, the fans praised her a lot of putting up good work inside the squared circle.

Bianca Belair gave a whip shot to Liv Morgan’s belly with her braids which appeared to be one of the most viral spots from the entire Elimination Chamber match in the first place. Also, WWE’s female stars have suffered a lot of wardrobe malfunctions in recent times and Belair almost exposed Liv during the Chamber match.

Triple H spoke up about the improved performance of Liv Morgan

Even, Triple H sounded overwhelmed with how Liv Morgan is doing great, each week on television via her improved performances. Comparing her earlier phase with The Riott Squad, The WWE Chief Content Officer, she’s long been over with those days where she was just good to be on the roster, only,

“Liv Morgan continues to impress me, a woman that a year ago many people would’ve said she’s great to have on the roster, a good hand and all those things.

That just in this last… since May has become a megastar, and continues to surpass that to me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight thriving, looks even when in pain, she’s having the greatest time of her life doing it.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

The latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez challenging Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in the headliner segment. It was thereby reported that WWE always had a push planned for the new champions given their work ethic. The current expectation is that they will defend the belts at Wrestlemania in a multi-person tag team match.