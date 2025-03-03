At the latest bygone Elimination Chamber 2025 WWE premium live event, Trish Stratus made her in-ring comeback in a tag team match. Competing in her hometown of Toronto, she also emerged victorious in the match, keeping her streak in tag matches intact with the score being 8-0 in her favor.

Despite her original retirement in 2006, Trish Stratus had always found ways to make comebacks inside the squared circle from time to time over the years. This allowed her to work with different generations of WWE women’s division and she believes this something that brings a special feeling.

Speaking after her match in an interview with the WWE, Trish Stratus recalled getting along with her tag team partner, Tiffany Stratton, Originally, rumored for a singles matchup, they got on the same page, pretty easily. Training with the WWE Women’s Champion ahead of their match in the Rogers Centre, the two had a perfect prep-up before actually competing at Elimination Chamber.

“We clicked from the beginning, and we’ve been really working together. We had this opportunity to team up, so we took advantage of it and we made sure we were in sync and we trained together, we did yoga together, preparing for this moment,” Trish Stratus noted.

Trish Stratus happy to work with multiple generations in the WWE

Tiffany Stratton appears to be the latest high-profile name Trish Stratus has worked with in the ring alongside the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The legendary WWE Superstar is seemingly pleased with the experience and she noted that despite her full-time career ended, it felt great to keep up with one generation after another,

“I had a chance to mix it up with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, that generation. Now [I’ve] had a chance to work with the next generation, that’s not lost on me. It’s pretty special.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired, live on Peacock/WWE Network from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last night that’s the home turf for Trish. In the second match of the night, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus defeated Nia Jax & Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

2025 also marks a quarter-century since Trish Stratus debuted in the pro-wrestling circuit as well as in the WWE as the manager of Test and Albert. To celebrate the occasion of her 25th anniversary, she’s returned to the ring and time will tell if she’s interested to stretch up the stint after Elimination Chamber.