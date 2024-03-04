Becky Lynch Reveals How WWE Turned Down Her Request At Wrestlemania 36

Becky Lynch was at the top of her career back in the 2019-20 season following Wrestlemania 35 where WWE hosted the first all-women main event. On that night, she pinned Ronda Rousey to become the new and only Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion in the history of the WWE.

A year later Becky Lynch won the title, at Wrestlemania 36 Night One in 2020, she defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Going by the plan that the champion had in mind, the outcome of the match should have been reversed but the WWE creative team wasn’t ready for the change.

Becky Lynch wanted to drop Raw Women’s Title at Wrestlemania 36

In her book titled ‘BECKY LYNCH: THE MAN. Not Your Average Average Girl’, it was revealed that she pitched the idea of losing the title to Baszler at the biggest PLE of the year, but WWE turned down her request as they didn’t think it was a good idea. That night was supposed to provide Baszler’s career breakthrough but she never got to have her big singles title win moment.

“I had recommended that she take the title from me at WrestleMania… I had been a babyface champion for so long and could feel the audience beginning to turn on me. I had gone from underdog to top dog and such a situation can’t overstay its welcome,” Becky Lynch wrote.

“We needed to make more female contenders and what better way to do that than having them win the title on the grandest stage of them all? Everyone wins. Except me, whose request was denied.”

WWE wanted Becky Lynch to continue with the title for the foreseeable future from that night. However, a month after this, she announced on Raw that she was pregnant with her husband Seth Rollins, and vacated the title. She crowned Asuka the new champion because the night before, the latter name won the Women’s Money in the Bank contract in the Money in the Bank PPV show.

Four years later after that title relinquishment, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to secure a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. She will now challenge Rhea Ripley for the title in a dream match.