Randy Orton Reveals Dream WWE Match He’s Anxious To Have At Wrestlemania

Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion who has earned everything that WWE has to offer to him. Some of his world title reigns and memorable moments of his career came against John Cena, as the two cornerstone figures have been in the ring on uncountable occasions. However, they never faced each other at Wrestlemania and it was essentially made clear that they should have a match at the biggest event of the year.

John Cena and Randy Orton started their WWE journey together in Ohio Valley Wrestling which used to be the developmental territory for the company back in the days. They also went on to make their debut on the main roster in 2002. From the very beginning, their careers took similar paths and crossed roads for obvious reasons.

Randy Orton wants Wrestlemania singles match against John Cena

After battling it out inside the squared circle in almost every capacity, the last time they faced off against each other was on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Wrestlemania 33 in 2017. While speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Randy Orton made it clear that he wants to square off against The Cenation Leader in a singles match at WrestleMania if the opportunity presents itself,

“A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. I don’t know how you get there, I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. So, that and we had some wars back in the day, so being able to revisit that after all this time. I think it’s not only something that I would want, it’s something that fans would eat it up too.” (transcription by Ringside News)

Randy Orton returned to the WWE at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any confusion with CM Punk’s comeback, as well. Meanwhile, both the returns went down on the show which changed the landscape of the WWE for good to have a solid kick-off to 2024.