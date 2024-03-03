Becky Lynch Helms Herself And Seth Rollins As Greatest WWE Wrestling Couple

Becky Lynch has been one of the major star powers of the WWE Women’s Division for the past several years. Without her presence, one can’t essentially think of the match card of Wrestlemania 40. In the past couple of years, she was a much-needed name in big-time title matches and this year won’t be an exception.

In the meantime, Becky Lynch is enjoying motherhood to the fullest despite being an active professional wrestler alongside her husband Seth Rollins. The two have necessarily set an example for their fellow companions in this sports entertainment industry. Their impact remains so much that they have no complaints about dubbing themselves the greatest wrestling couple of this generation.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Has 2 Separate Wishes To Fulfill Before Retiring

During a recent interview with Down Under The Ring, while promoting WWE’s latest premium live event in Australia, Becky Lynch commented about the prospect of both her and Seth Rollins bringing glory to the championships that they have ever held. In reply, THE MAN noted that no couple is a matchup for the duo,

“We’ve got to be the family full of gold, you know? We are undoubtedly the greatest wrestling couple in the history of wrestling. It would just be nice to have a little bit of extra gold to prove that.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins share dynamic chemistry

Having journeyed together for the WWE events over several past years, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollin remain happily married with a young daughter, named Roux. Despite initial hesitations, their love life has seamlessly been inserted into their reel-life romance portrayed for WWE TV. Their dynamic partnership has captivated the fans which further allowed the WWE to use them as two top representatives of the company.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. With this win, Big Time Becks has now made history at the latest bygone premium live event conducted by the WWE by securing wins in multiple gimmick matches from the women’s roster which are way more than any of the active female talents in the company.