Some of the toxic fans often point out Blake Monroe’s ungratefulness to All Elite Wrestling, the way she left the pro-wrestling brand only to join the WWE. Since the beginning of her career, she has had the goal of entering the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and she’s only grateful for getting the opportunity. As such, the United Kingdom native worked for the WWE for almost a decade before she officially signed up with the company in 2025.

Before going through with her wrestling gig in the independent circuit, Blake Monroe started as a WWE Shop influencer back in 2017. She’d feature in modeling for clothing offered by the brand, mostly with t-shirts for top WWE Superstars like Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Trish Stratus, and D-Generation X.

These photos would be used on the WWE Shop website to help sell the products to fans. Getting an opportunity to work for the WWE, Blake Monroe would also gladly use those photos on her own social media accounts, mostly on Instagram. Even before receiving the influencer gig, she would often post about the WWE and its shows that she used to attend. In one such tweet from 2016, she joked that WWE was going to London to offer her a contract.

Blake Monroe started her wrestling gig as an in-ring announcer

Having the goal of entering the WWE, Blake Monroe began her career in the wrestling circuit in 2018 with ring announcing and working multiple shows throughout the year. By the in-ring name of Mariah May, her first match came as a loss against Nina Samuels in February 2019. She also appeared at Progress Wrestling’s Chapter 89 show as a fitness instructor character named Mariah Eagan.

While Blake Monroe tried to make a name for herself in the United Kingdom circuit, she only started to get popular upon arriving in STARDOM in Japan. Forming a sub-group of Club Venus, a tag team named Rose Gold with Mina Shirakawa, the pair ended up winning the Goddesses of Stardom Championship at Sunshine 2023, her first major win in the circuit.

Later, the name Mariah May went on to become a major star-power in All Elite Wrestling as she went on to become the Women’s World Champion in the company within just eight months of her debut in the company. Her stint was wrapped up upon losing the Hollywood Ending match to Toni Storm in February 2025, as Blake Monroe made her shocking debut on WWE NXT in July.