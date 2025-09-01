Coming to the WWE after a successful stint in All Elite Wrestling, the expectations are certainly high around Blake Monroe. WWE makes appropriate arrangements for her TV character to cause a significant shift in power around the NXT women’s division, as well. On her very first night, she set her sights on the top women’s title of the division, which was something rare, as well.

Irrespective of the quick transformation into a heel on TV, Blake Monroe possessed “The Glamour” persona in the WWE, similar to what she used to be on AEW TV, as well. This is something that she can admittedly always look up to. DEADLINE interviewed her to learn that it has been a lifelong dream of hers to be part of the WWE roster.

Revisiting the initial days of her pro-wrestling career in the United Kingdom circuit, Blake Monroe wasn’t a fan of people mostly wearing black. She rather wanted to make a change and wear pink and purple, from which the initial perception of her glam-doll persona began. As such, she always felt that WWE would help her grow ‘The Glamour’ persona,

“I’ve wanted to be a WWE superstar since I was a little kid. I’ve always been a super girly girl, very glamorous, if you will. When I started my wrestling journey in 2019 in England, which is where I’m originally from, I was developing my character.”

Blake Monroe developed the Glamour persona in Japan

Blake Monroe thus became an exceptional character in the United Kingdom, and people could really separate her from others due to her looks. Then she got the opportunity to visit Japan, a move which really helped her to find fame outside her home territory. Additionally, she also got the chance to strengthen her glamor persona before bringing it to the United States in AEW.

“Then I went to Japan, and they love just the whole idol culture and that presentation. There I learned to develop The Glamour, because I’ve always had that name. It’s nice to see how it has evolved; it got bigger in Japan,” added Blake Monroe.

“And then finally, coming to WWE, which is known for its showmanship, allows me to step it up even more.”

Upon arriving on WWE NXT scene, Blake Monroe capitalized on a highly-praised run in AEW, where she wrapped up a long storyline with “Timeless” Toni Storm that saw her win and drop the AEW Women’s World Championship. Her run with the promotion came to an end at AEW Revolution in “The Hollywood Ending” match. She then debuted in the WWE on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT.

In her first match with the TKO-owned promotion, Blake Monroe teamed up with Jordynne Grace to take on Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. The night after the Evolution premium live event, she betrayed Grace, costing her in the NXT women’s title match to turn heel and also begin her first solo feud in the WWE.