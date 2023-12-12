“It’s A Little Refreshing,” Brie Bella On Bryan Danielson Becoming Part-Timer In AEW

Brie Bella always played a major role in establishing Bryan Danielson FKA Daniel Bryan in WWE to become one of the best in-ring talents in pro wrestling history. The two have been together for almost 14 years now and this might be the time for the male in this dual knot to focus on his family and move away from full-time wrestling.

There is no doubt that Bryan Danielson is one of the most prominent names in the world of professional wrestling whereas many consider him to be the best technical athlete inside the squared circle. He has been at the very top of his game for several years in the WWE and then in AEW. But competing all around the globe seamlessly did affect his body in a big way.

Recently, Bryan Danielson has made it clear that his in-ring career will be over soon. After transitioning from a full-time capacity, he will remain a special attraction in the AEW, perhaps. On this note, his wife Brie Bella commented on the change that’s coming in their family, and for the first time, their children will get to spend more quality time with their father.

Brie Bella discussed life after Bryan Danielson retires from full-time competition

On a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella and Danielson appeared together and discussed the near-future time when the latter will be having more time at home. While acknowledging that Bryan’s move would be a big blow for the wrestling fans, she couldn’t be happier for their children, Birdie and Buddy.

“For me, it’s a little refreshing. I know it’s hard for all wrestling fans, but this is your last year of wrestling full time … It is crazy because I do notice the kids, they start to talk about it, like ‘When’s daddy coming home?’ And they, especially Birdie, she’s always like ‘I just miss daddy. I just wish he could cuddle me and read to me.’ So I feel like it’s becoming hard on her,” Brie Bella stated.

“This is the first year where I’m starting to feel it too, where I’m just like ‘Okay, this is getting a little hard.’ And it’s not even because it feels overwhelming to me, because I feel like I have it … I don’t know. The kids and I, we get each other … So now I feel like it’s getting easier with them.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

In recent times, Brie Bella also talked about making a comeback in wrestling but she never mentioned if she wants to wrestle for the WWE or AEW. After being a WWE-lifer for all her career, she and Nikki Bella left the WWE in early 2023 and adopted their last name Garcia to establish an identity of their own.