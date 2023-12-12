Roman Reigns Planned To Face A Fresh Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Roman Reigns mostly remained a workhorse in the WWE with his regular performances on TV episodes and house shows since his debut in the company in 2012. For years, he was in one of the top positions when it came down to wrestling matches on an annual basis. But those days of seeing him on regular TV are over and that essentially toned down his wrestling performance starting from Wrestlemania 38 in 2022.

Generally, Roman Reigns works the big four premium live events in a calendar year which wasn’t the case in 2023. Last month, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave the breaking news that broke the hearts of Chicago fans. He was never advertised for Survivor Series 2023 and it marked the first time that he missed one of the “big four” PLEs since he claimed the Universal Title back in 2020.

Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

With Roman Reigns not involved at WWE’s Survivor Series, his next scheduled match is expected to happen at next year’s Royal Rumble. The way he defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel, many expected that a rematch would be on the horizon but it appears that the fastest-rising superstar will not be his opponent.

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Rematch not happening for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024

Despite there being some officials on the creative team who believe that Knight should be given a second chance at The Tribal Chief’s title, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has other plans, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report didn’t necessarily hint at who WWE has planned to face Roman Reigns at the first PLE of 2024. It was also not clarified whether his “Road To WrestleMania” storyline will begin on that show.

Also during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer remarked that Roman Reigns not working Survivor Series shows how much leverage he has in WWE as he is entitled to miss one of WWE’s “Big 4” pay-per-view events despite being a dual champion,

“It’s funny because you look at WWE and everything and go, ‘the wrestlers don’t have leverage,’ but obviously he has leverage, because he’s — I mean it’s one thing to do less days like a Randy Orton schedule, or a Bryan Danielson schedule like they offered to keep him, but it wasn’t like they were turning down pay-per-view dates.” (transcription by Ringside News)