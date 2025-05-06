Following the footsteps of her elder sister, Brie Bella has also recently opened up about her intimate life with husband Bryan Danielson FKA Daniel Bryan in the WWE. The two have meet during their active tenure in the company and they’ve been married since 2014 without any hitch on the road.

One therefore got to believe that they positively enjoyed the romantic and intimate lives, throughout their marriage. Having two kids at home, the duo did have some problems in the past to get cozy but things have recently changed for good.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Brie Bella opened up about how she and Bryan still find time for each other. Going by the below comments, it’s certain that they have to free up time from their schedule to get intimate,

“I feel like Bryan and I aren’t the types to be like, ‘Oh, on Wednesday.’ But he and I will say—this is so funny—he and I are like, ‘We should probably have s*x tonight because I go out of town tomorrow.’”

Brie Bella – Bryan Danielson utilizes their children’s school-time to get cozy

With their daughter now visiting school full-time and their son also joining the spree, later in the day, Brie Bella said that they’ve been enjoying some rare daytime bedtime actions, and they’re enjoying every bit of it,

“We finally did it. After workout, we felt it and it was spontaneous and nice and we were like, ‘Are we gonna start to be day s*x people?’ The kids are gone and it felt spontaneous. It felt like how it used to be. It was so nice.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Brie Bella has been married to Bryan Danielson for over a decade and she is the pillar figure behind him maintaining a healthy wrestling career despite all the odds being against him. In recent times, there have been discussions over Bryan possibly being done with his in-ring career amid recent absence from AEW TV programming.

As for Brie Bella, she herself announced retirement from competition in the WWE all the way back in 2016, heading into a maternity hiatus. But since then, she returned for multiple matches in the company including the Royal Rumble matches. Plus, Nikki Bella’s recent comeback at the 2025 Rumble, raised her desires back to return to the squared circle, possibly for one more WWE run.