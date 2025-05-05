Working for the WWE for a few years, Summer Rae was a mere definition of what the term Divas once stood for. Her attention-seeking nature also dragged her into the Total Divas reality TV series, which once garnered so much attention in the mainstream TV world. Eventually, it turned out that she wasn’t there to be a WWE Superstar in the first place if not for an accident.

While speaking to the Wrestling Classic in a new interview, Summer Rae recalled the process of being called up to the main roster and what advice Triple H gave her on becoming a valet for the-then sensation on WWE TV, Fandango. It happened in 2013, when the blonde-head Diva would hit the women’s main roster as a callup from the revamped NXT brand.

WWE debuted Summer Rae as Fandango’s dance partner, serving as his valet through to 2014. The original dance partner of Fandango was someone else who wasn’t allowed to go overseas alongside him. This is why Rae once featured with Dango in a WWE Raw episode in London where Chris Jericho danced with her, dragging much attention and the social media went crazy about her.

WWE Total Divas: Update On Reboot Of The Famous Reality TV Series In 2025

Summer Rae reveals advice she received from Triple H upon WWE debut

The week after, Summer Rae was dropped from the act and the social media went nuts in her absence, forcing her to be brought back on TV. This happened long before the Give Divas A Chance started trending on social media, marking one of the rarest instances where WWE actually cared a take on the internet. Triple H also had a session with debutant, advising her on how to become a valet.

“I got called up and Hunter said, ‘okay, The only reason you’re here is because the internet lost their mind. Watch Chyna in DX, see how she valets, emulate what she does,’ which I thought Chyna, I couldn’t take my eyes off Chyna,” Summer Rae reveals Triple H mentoring her for the valet act.

“So it was a bad example is what he said. He just was like, I always want you a little bit behind Dango. I always want you looking at him, never into the camera.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Ex-WWE Diva Eva Marie Files For Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage

Last year, Summer Rae showed interest in returning to the squared circle. The former WWE Superstar also specifically mentioned a possible spot for a future Royal Rumble match before proceeding to discuss her former dancing partner Fandango as she is also admittedly open to the idea of getting herself paired up with him after having a one-off signing reunion in 2024.