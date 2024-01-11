Britt Baker Reveals Reason For Stepping Back From AEW Dynamite Television

Female wrestling talents have gone through revolution over the past few years and Britt Baker has been one of them to create the changes. As a cornerstone figure in AEW, she has worked very hard to improve herself and then become one of the best female wrestlers to be present in the company. When she was making regular attendances on AEW TV, all the limelight was on her and she decided to take a step back, willingly.

If truth be told, we could see her on AEW television, last year and now Britt Baker has revealed the reason why that was the case. After AEW All In 2023, the professional dentist was largely absent from AEW television for an extended period and she has no regrets about it.

Britt Baker listened to the fans before taking a hiatus from WWE TV

While speaking to DS Shin on Ring The Belle, Britt Baker was asked if there’s a specific reason for her current time off on AEW television. It appeared that the fans simply wanted to see less of her on TV and being one of the top stars, she wanted to share the limelight among other youngsters present on the AEW roster.

“We listen. I listen. If they are telling me they want or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, ‘We want less Britt Baker.’ So, if that’s what they want, that’s what they’ll get,” Britt Baker stated about her absence.

“Let me take a step back, here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it and make the women’s division about you and you be the face of the women’s division. When no one else can do that, I’ll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Britt Baker started her wrestling career in the WWE by participating in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Since then, she worked very hard to improve herself to become one of the best female wrestlers available in professional wrestling. Of course, All Elite Wrestling allowed her to make it big by letting her be the face of the Women’s division capitalizing on which she became the longest-reigning champion of the company.