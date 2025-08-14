Brock Lesnar shocked the professional wrestling world by returning to the WWE on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025, targeting John Cena, and thereby teasing a major feud between the two bitter rivals. While reports are out that a match between the two is in the pipeline, there was no confirmed update on his next WWE appearance until a recent advertisement was released.

Brock Lesnar hasn’t appeared on WWE television since SummerSlam. However, WWE is now advertising him on two of the following two episodes of SmackDown: September 12 in Norfolk, Virginia, and September 19 in Toledo, Ohio. His appearance is currently listed on WWE’s official website, although his TV return isn’t being promoted yet.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena: Spoiler On Final Match Between Two WWE Legends

After being involved in the Vince McMahon sex-trafficking scandal in early 2024, Brock Lesnar came back at SummerSlam, ending a two-year-long wrestling absence. He confronted John Cena to cause a high-profile rivalry that would possibly cause a major match at an upcoming premium live event. The storyline might officially kick off during Lesnar’s next SmackDown appearances.

WWE never saw Brock Lesnar in a retired state despite his long absence

While some of the fans were under the impression that we’ve seen the last of Brock Lesnar on WWE programming in 2023, that’s not the case at all. Making a triumphant return on television at Summerslam, the top WWE Superstar continues to be one of the biggest box office attractions within the company, even when the Vince McMahon-regime is long gone.

If the previous reports are any indication, then WWE kept Brock Lesnar under their payroll since his absence on TV at Summerslam 2023, and it only demonstrated the company’s dependence on his long-term value, even if speculations swirled that he might never compete for them again. WWE rather saw his legal situation not as a career-ending hindrance but only as a temporary setback.

There have been major discussions around Brock Lesnar’s comeback in the IWC for the past several days regarding the circumstances. Reactions from the live audience at SummerSlam were insane, while online reception has been divided. Lesnar was never charged with any crimes, but with an alleged amended civil lawsuit, believed to be dissolved, which is the main reason behind WWE bringing him back.