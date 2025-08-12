Ending a hiatus of almost two years, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming at Summerslam to shock the professional wrestling world. In the closing moments of the 2025 edition of WWE’s biggest event of the summer, the returning star went right after John Cena, hinting that the two are again bound to clash inside the squared circle in due course.

On the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Smackdown, last week, John Cena said that he’s afraid of Brock Lesnar after the way he attacked him at Summerslam. Despite the mindset, he won’t back down from a fight, again hinting that the two bitter rivals are on a collision course. As such, The Beast has just gotten himself into a John Cena problem, and that if he wants some, he should come and get some.

With WWE roster scheduled to embark on a tour around the United Kingdom that concludes with Clash in Paris, many assumed that the two star powers could be booked in a match at the premium live event. However, with Cena already scheduled for a singles contest on that show, WWFOldSchool has now provided updates claiming that WWE is saving the final match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel: Perth at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia on October 11.

Brock Lesnar’s return was cleared by WWE legal team before Summerslam

In the main event of SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. An emotional scene was created after the match, as Cena put over Rhodes in a big way after participating in his last match at Summerslam. Brock Lesnar then returned to WWE and laid out Cena with an F5 to end the show.

In the follow-up reports provided through Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s legal team cleared the return of Brock Lesnar about four weeks ago. The source speculated that this was due to confidence that the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit would either head to arbitration or reach a settlement, making the top WWE superstar’s involvement in it less risky. At present, there’s no update on his next WWE TV appearance.