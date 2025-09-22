Brock Lesnar bulldozed through his bitter rival, John Cena, in his comeback match after two years at Wrestlepalooza 2025. It literally turned out to be a rewind of SummerSlam 2014, where the term Suplex City was solidified. But around this time, Cena was massacred with a flurry of F5s instead in a horrific display that even left a few children crying. Coming out of Wrestlepalooza, reports claim that the match finish was supposed to be different, as planned earlier.

A new update from BodySlam.net revealed that John Cena was originally booked to win the match, much like how he earned the only pinfall win at Extreme Rules 2012 upon Brock Lesnar’s comeback to the WWE. However, the decision was abruptly changed just hours before the show, and Cena was positioned to digest the most devastating loss in his retirement tour.

As of Saturday morning, Cena was still supposed to defeat Brock Lesnar in what’s being called one of his last retirement bouts. Probably, the change in the match finish was somehow also connected to how it was moved to open the event rather than being intact in the main event slot. Rather, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre was later scheduled to close the show.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Reportedly Couldn’t Impress ESPN Officials

Reason Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena opened Wrestlepalooza 2025

Many assumed Brock Lesnar’s usual preference to leave a match venue early was the reason behind moving the match. But Fightful Select reported otherwise, saying ESPN wanted a “big title match” like Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre to close Wrestlepalooza 2025,

“It was not changed because Brock wanted to fly out early. It’s because of the creative, but ESPN had wanted Cody and Drew McIntyre for the pomp and circumstance surrounding a world title match,” the source further added.

In the opening contest of Wrestlepalooza 2025, Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena to regain the indestructible avatar that he had possessed a few years ago. He landed a couple of German Suplexes and six F5s, dominating the 17-time world champion before securing the pin to win. This victory and the re-alignment with Paul Heyman should allow The Beast Incarnate to reposition himself as The Conqueror on the WWE roster.