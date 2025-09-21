Shadows of 2014 SummerSlam returned in the inaugural WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, when Brock Lesnar completely dismantled John Cena, who is just 5 appearances away from his retirement night in December. The Beast Incarnate not only destroyed The Never Seen 17 at the PLE but also re-formed his alliance with his former manager.

In the opening contest of Wrestlepalooza 2025, Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena to go back to his indestructible avatar from a few years ago. Cena came out with a group of children during his entrance, followed by Alicia Taylor, who specially announced him. As Taylor proceeded to announce Lesnar ahead of the match, Paul Heyman appeared and announced his former client, confirming a reunion.

In the opening sequence of the match at Wrestlepalooza 2025, Cena tried to put down Lesnar with shoulder tackles and was successful in the fourth attempt. Lesnar kicked out of two AAs and hit Cena right back with two F5s. Four more F5s were waiting for Cena, allowing Lesnar to pick up an easy win. It marked his first clean win in a singles contest in WWE since WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

After the match was over at Wrestlepalooza 2025, Lesnar got back in the ring and hit the referee with an F5 before picking up Cena for a seventh F5 for good measure. Lesnar made his exit, but not before he was able to even make a child cry in the crowd with his ruthless nature. To close out the segment, Cena was able to get out of the ring and made his exit amid a round of applause from the fans.

In the penultimate match of Wrestlepalooza 2025, AJ Lee & CM Punk defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. Lynch and Rollins got a special entrance for this match. At one point, Lynch got Punk into a sharpshooter of her own, but Punk reversed the submission hold.

As all competitors brawled outside the ring, Lynch pushed Lee into the men, sending the remaining three competitors through the commentary table. Lee was dragged back to the ring by Lynch for a Manhandle Slam, but the move was countered. AJ tactfully got Lynch into the Black Widow submission, making the Women’s IC Champion tap out at Wrestlepalooza 2025 for the loss.