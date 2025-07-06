Over the fall of 2024, multiple reports claimed that Brock Lesnar was nowhere close to returning to the WWE. Around premium live events like the Royal Rumble or even the Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere, several chatters were heard regarding a potential comeback ahead of Wrestlemania 41 season, which isn’t the case.

Janel Grant’s lawsuit named Brock Lesnar as someone who was involved in the backstage allegations filed against WWE officials. She allegedly took a lot of abuse from the previous regime in the WWE, which used to control things in the company in the past. Grant’s blockbuster lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE is also said to be the reason that the company changed for good measures.

However, Brock Lesnar’s situation remains unchanged for the time being, with no positive return updates on the radar. Ringside News has confirmed that he multi-time champion will not return to WWE television until this legal situation is completely over. The interesting thing is that the case is not ending any time soon, with both sides planning on fighting till the end.

Brock Lesnar was accused of indirect wrongdoing in Janel Grant’s lawsuit

That being said, any kind of loopholes will be needed to bring back Brock Lesnar in case he’s interested in making a comeback in the first place. He was supposed to be involved in a feud with Gunther at last year’s Wrestlemania. But the moment his name was found in the lawsuit, he was pulled from the shuffle, instantly.

Janel Grant’s lawsuit mentioned that she was “ordered” to send sexually explicit content of herself to Brock Lesnar at Vince McMahon’s request. The former WWE Champion himself was not accused of any wrongdoing in the lawsuit, but his name was linked to the allegations, indicating that he shared a special relationship with McMahon. The lawsuit also mentioned that a hookup between the two was also planned, but it didn’t materialize due to weather issues.

That being said, it’s probably safe to say that Brock Lesnar isn’t likely to make his return to the WWE anytime soon. He was last seen on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes to wrap up a feud that produced three matches.