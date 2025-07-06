Goldberg returned to the WWE on the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw to set up a match with his next target, the world heavyweight champion Gunther. As mentioned on his promo, the two were instantly destined to compete in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12, at the State Farm Arena, just a night before the all-women’s Evolution premium live event.

Subsequently, WWE announced in a press release that Goldberg’s match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta will be his final match, given how important the city has been to the legendary wrestler’s career. However, there are still doubts over whether this match will call the curtain on his career, for real.

During the SummerSlam Kickoff press conference at Fanatics Fest, veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole said that this match “could be” Goldberg’s final bout. Despite WWE promoting the match as the final match of the legend’s career, Cole made it sound like that wasn’t confirmed.

Jeff Jarrett believes Goldberg is back for one final run in the WWE

In more updates to the situation, AEW star & WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is also saying that Goldberg won’t be retiring at Saturday Night’s Main Event but rather, he’s back for one last run, and not for just one last match. Double J also mentioned on his My World podcast that the perfect timing for the former WCW Champion is paying dividends in his career,

“I don’t think it’s gonna be his last match in Atlanta. I think he’s coming back for a run, if you will. Timing, as we’ve said so many times in this business, Bill Goldberg entered at the right time with the right streak, with the right company like WCW, he would have never had that kind of run of undefeated streak somewhere else. And Hogan was at the right position and felt that the ticket sales… just timing, timing, timing, timing.”

GUNTHER initially started a feud with Goldberg at the Bad Blood WWE premium live event in Atlanta back in October of last year, while the WWE Hall of Famer was seated at the ringside with his family. Later, it was revealed on “SEC Nation” during college football season that the former WCW franchise player was gearing up for a retirement match sometime in 2025. Nothing specific was noted regarding this.