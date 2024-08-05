Working for the WWE has always been the dream job for Chelsea Green but she was not in a suitable position to enjoy the workplace in her first stint with the company. The biggest wrestling promotion in the world signed her into a contract back in 2018 for a run on NXT.

But that initial stay got bombarded with injuries which led to a release during the COVID-19 pandemic era. Chelsea Green then finally got re-signed with the company and got the opportunity to live up to her full potential starting from the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble matchup. Following that appearance, she was re-introduced to the roster in a Karen character which experienced major success.

Ahead of her 2023 WWE return, reports did indicate that Chelsea Green was all set to portray an on-screen character described as a “comedic Karen.” According to the recent comments from the WWE Smackdown star, she was initially unaware of these creative plans but upon having a conversation with WWE officials, she could convince them to successfully play the character and that an imminent debut of this new character was needed.

Chelsea Green put up efforts to portray a Karen-type character

“I did what I interpreted a Karen as, and from there on out, it has just been a matter of taking it week by week,” Chelsea Green asserted while speaking in an interview with Rock 95 Barrie.

“I do take acting classes. I do love character development and kind of diving into the backstory of a character. So I’ve done that on my own just to give myself something to lean back on and that way, no matter what happens, I can answer questions in a true Karen-fashion. This has been one of my favorite eras of my career because I really have been able to do what I love, which isn’t necessarily always getting in the ring and falling on my back, it’s telling stories.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since taking up the Karen-like persona, Chelsea Green has made it a habit of making complaints against her colleagues, particularly to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce before the draft. She also usually took to her social media account and tagged Pearce for lobbying in her favor in the past.

Despite being this weakly heel character on television, Chelsea Green has found notable success on WWE’s main roster, which includes a reign as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville which was later converted with Piper Niven. Her stunt efforts in the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in front of her hometown crowd also reportedly earned praise from the WWE officials.