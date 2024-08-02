Shredding The Miracle Kid moniker, Liv Morgan adopted a heel version of hers since her comeback on WWE programming in early 2024. This marked a revenge tour for her as she went right after Rhea Ripley, the person responsible for her hiatus in the WWE in the first place for a better part of 2023.

After avenging the time she lost from her WWE career, Liv Morgan also captured the Women’s World Championship as well as the attention of Ripley’s on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio to garner the attention of the pro-wrestling circuit in the post-Wrestlemania XL season. Ultimately, she went on to become the top-most WWE female superstar in the locker room whom people can’t stop talking about.

Liv Morgan Missing “Organic, Authentic Heel Character” On WWE TV?

During an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo asked former WWE Superstar EC3 about his thoughts on Liv Morgan. In response, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion said the top WWE star smells great. Russo couldn’t avoid further questioning the reason behind this comment by stating the following,

“EC3, bro, time out! You said she smelled good, which tells me, at some point in time, you sniffed her, bro! You sniffed her at some point in time, bro!”

EC3 had her own explanations for the situation by saying that sniffing is a god-gifted ability of any person and she wasn’t saying anything in particular about Liv Morgan,

“First of all, yes, I considered a courtship perhaps, but no, I didn’t sniff her. And I said she smelled great, not good! And I didn’t sniff, but when you’re around somebody, and they have a pleasant aroma, smelling is one of the five senses God gave us!” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Liv Morgan’s popularity increased due to Dominik Mysterio’s romantic angle

Thanks to her recent tidbits with Dominik Mysterio as well as the fact that she’s been the reigning women’s world champion in the post-Mania XL season, Liv Morgan surged ahead of the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Google. As reported by Ringside News, data from Google Trends showcased the former Miracle Kid’s growing popularity which caused a surge in search volume and fan engagement around her.

Back at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship in the WWE. Then on the very next episode of Monday Night Raw, she defended against Lynch in a steel cage match and then planted a kiss on Dominik to become the talk of the town in WWE.