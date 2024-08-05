Her journey in professional wrestling has never been easy for Becky Lynch but she eventually removed all the obstacles on her way to the absolute top. Being a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, the Ireland native essentially inspired many to follow the same path to stardom.

For the time being, Becky Lynch continues to be on a hiatus from the WWE programming and if reports are any indications then it’s going to be a long one. As her current contract with the WWE is over, there’s no confirmed update on whether she will be heading back to the newly TKO-owned brand. But it’s no denying that she’s already enjoyed an illustrious career.

Trish Stratus Claims To Have “Unfinished Story” For Comeback In The WWE

Via an Instagram post, Becky Lynch thanked people for watching her Biography episode that premiered last night on A&E and stated the following to reflect on her WWE career,

“It’s been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.”

“I Didn’t Sniff Liv Morgan,” Claims Former WWE-TNA Superstar

Becky Lynch was praised by her husband Seth Rollins

A preview of the episode was also posted on social media where Becky Lynch explained how she found success in her life after trusting in her abilities. Her husband and WWE star Seth Rollins also mentioned her as the “best wife, best mother, best friend he’s ever had.” It was also noted how their daughter will have big shoes to fill.

The currently released documentary might lead to thinking that Becky Lynch is done with her WWE career which shouldn’t be the case assuming several current stars, including the likes of Randy Orton and Roman Reigns also received their installments. Scott Hall, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, The Miz, Mark Henry, and Paul Heyman are the names who were featured in Season 4 of the “Biography: WWE Legends” docuseries.

On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was last seen on WWE TV where she lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. It was her final match under the expired WWE contract.