After years of hustling around the professional wrestling circuit, Chelsea Green had finally been able to reach the status of a top WWE Superstar during her second stint in the company. Not being a physically gifted athlete, she works hard on the entertainment aspect of her TV character to deliver the fans with the very best.

Being a loyal WWE locker room member, Chelsea Green is protective of her colleagues as seen in the past and she also is never afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to defending an opinion that she agrees with 100 percent. This includes a recent backstage drama that featured Jade Cargill in the WWE.

On social media, Chelsea Green has recently been seen defending herself against accusations of spreading misinformation over that incident. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jade Cargill dragged heat in the WWE because other women claimed she blamed her opponents for mistakes in the ring and was disrespectful.

Chelsea Green shut down rumors of spreading misinformation about Jade Cargill incident

Related to that incident, a fan took to Twitter and accused Chelsea Green of spreading rumors and misinformation based on further online reports and stated the following, “@ImChelseaGreen stop spreading rumors and misinformation.”

In response, Chelsea Green shut down any such accusation and told the fans to be quiet unless they had direct knowledge of the situation. She also criticized internet trolls for making judgments without proper information, which actually leads to misinformation,

“Amanda, plz (and I’m trying to say this as kindly as I can) fck right off unless you are here and know what you are talking about. You and the rest of these internet trolls who deem someone guilty without any INFORMATION are the problem… and that’s on “misinformation”.”

Promoting WWE’s long-term partnership with Netflix, Chelsea Green was recently interviewed by The Sports Agents podcast in the United Kingdom, and she reflected on the pleasant atmosphere that Paul “Triple H” Levesque has brought into the locker room since taking over the charge. It was asserted further in the conversation that she absolutely loves WWE to be her dream job.