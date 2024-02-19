Chelsea Green Once Snubbed From Hometown Match At WWE New Year’s Revolution

Chelsea Green has a lot of potential, and WWE made good use of her since dragging her back onboard in early 2023. After the initially failed stint on NXT under the Vince McMahon regime, Triple H was able to churn a champion out of her who showed efforts in upping the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now that the title run is over, she is looking forward to making a splash as a singles star but enough opportunity is yet to be received.

It appears that fans in her hometown wanted to see her compete in a match on the very first episode of Smackdown, this year. Sadly, those fans didn’t get to see her wrestle and they will rather have to wait to see the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion in action, ever again.

Despite being a permanent resident of the United States, Chelsea Green is a proud Canadian, and Vancouver is her original home. WWE Smackdown hosted a special episode of New Year’s Revolution to kick things off in 2024 where fans were supposed to see the hometown lady in action but then WWE scrapped the match out of nowhere.

Chelsea Green was pulled from the New Year’s Revolution 2024 dark match

Weeks moved away from that New Year’s Revolution episode of Smackdown, Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Chelsea Green was originally slated to participate in a dark match after the actual taped show was over. That match was changed, and she didn’t get to wrestle in her hometown. Instead, Bianca Belair wrestled in her place and no reason was given behind the change,

“Chelsea Green was originally listed to face Bayley on last week’s Smackdown post-show dark match in Chelsea’s hometown, but it was changed to Bianca Belair. We weren’t given a reason as to why.”

In the 2023 summer, Chelsea Green’s original tag team title reign began with Sonya Deville who then quickly got injured, which led to Piper Niven filling in and working alongside the champion who won those belts. The duo featured characteristics where the latter would dominate inside the ring while her partner would only be running her mouth. They’ve held the titles for around 125 days, defending those belts across the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands.