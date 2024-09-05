Chelsea Green is one of the most discussed female talents on the WWE female roster due to her strong presence on social media. She keeps on entertaining her fanbase regularly to garner attention as a fun loving character and so was the case for her on a recent WWE tour in Saudi Arabia where she was treated well by the local community.

Having a sit-down with Joe Vulpis on an episode of the Lightweights Podcast to talk about her career, Chelsea Green also shared her recent experience in Saudi Arabia with the WWE. Unlike what the people have to offer about the restrictions in the country, she found them quite charming and welcoming which reassured her comfort zone.

“It was amazing. It was seriously eye-opening because going there, a lot of people, especially Americans and Canadians, were like, ‘Oh be safe, don’t do this, don’t do that.’ They were so amazing and so welcoming.” Chelsea Green said and added that she was gifted an Al Nassr jersey bearing the name of Cristiano Ronaldo by the Saudi hosts. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green discloses the reason behind wearing rainbow colors

Back in January at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green made an interesting entrance during the Women’s Royal Rumble wearing rainbow-colored gear, accompanied by a skirt made from a pride flag. This attire was viewed by many as a political statement since the host state Florida’s laws were seen as discriminatory against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green also revealed that she strongly supports the LGBTQ+ community but the idea for the outfit came from a different issue. Per the WWE Superstar, participants in the Women’s Royal Rumble often accidentally don the same colors. To stop this repetitiveness, she first learned what colors the women in this year’s Rumble were wearing. Upon knowing that nobody was wearing a rainbow outfit, she opted to choose a rainbow-themed gear.

Chelsea Green is enjoying a great time after a short main roster stint in 2021. Her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble happened under Triple H’s supervision as she was wanted back. Joining the Raw brand, she embraced the persona of a ‘Karen’ and eventually went on to become a one-time Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven.