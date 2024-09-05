Liv Morgan and her sudden arrest situation in late 2023 caused uncertainties over her WWE career, sending her huge fanbase to a shock. The good thing was that she reportedly did nothing wrong and WWE wasn’t either offended about her activities where she took the bullet for somebody else. Ultimately, the allegation was dropped and her job in the WWE is still secure.

Those who have followed Liv Morgan’s journey know she had a tough journey of joining the company, especially coming off a non-wrestling background. She joined the brand after being discovered by WWE while working at Hooters, where a wrestling coach helped her break into the industry.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan went in depth about her early experiences in WWE which was far more challenging. Her passion for wrestling has been there since childhood. There was a time when she found joy in WWE programming despite her family’s financial struggles. From those struggling days, she was determined to support her family which became an additional chip on her shoulder,

“I felt this enormous responsibility to succeed and help my family. I kept thinking, ‘I have to make it to WWE and change our lives.’ This pressure made every mistake feel like it could cost me my job. But over time, I improved steadily. It was a tough journey, much harder than I expected.”

As her talents began to shine, Liv Morgan was promoted to the main roster in 2016 as part of the Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan as the group became a dominant trio. The latter duo went their separate ways in the future days while the former went on to become a mainstay on WWE programming.

Following the split of the Riott Squad, Liv Morgan went on to achieve significant success in the WWE to establish herself as a singles star power. It started in 2022 as she ended up winning the Money in the Bank and on that same night, she also defeated Ronda Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. The success story continued as The Miracle Kid further became a two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez and then the Women’s World Champion in 2024.