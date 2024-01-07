“She Had Become My Comfort Blanket,” WWE Bombshell Praises Tag Team Partner

For almost the entire part of the latter phase of 2023, Chelsea Green carried the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with two separate partners. Efforts were noticed from her side to make the titles look prestigious which was otherwise dubbed as cursed titles for so many reasons. She partially became successful in the attempt after getting back-up from the WWE creative.

Since her WWE return in early 2023 as part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Chelsea Green has mostly been part of the women’s tag team division. Initially paired with Carmella, that team dissolved after Carmella got pregnant with her son Dimitri. This led to her teaming with Sonya Deville, with whom she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Chelsea Green Posted Topless Photo To Celebrate 100 Days As Champion In WWE

Down the road, Deville got injured which led the WWE to introduce a third tag partner for her in Piper Niven. It was hard for Chelsea Green to adjust herself to another new partner as she became so close to the former Absolution member,

“We really didn’t know how we fit together. We knew we had to make it work, we just didn’t know how. After Sonya was injured, which was so heartbreaking, definitely for her but also for me because I had grown so close to her and she had become my comfort blanket.” (courtesy of Love Wrestling)

Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

Chelsea Green reflects on teaming with Piper Niven in WWE

As noted above, WWE turned to Piper Niven to provide backup to Chelsea Green in Deville’s absence. For those who don’t know, the two once lived together in Japan when they wrestled for STARDOM and hence shared a friendship and dynamic. The pair continued with the title reign and made an impact. Reflecting on her third partner, this is what the former Knockouts Champion had to offer,

“Of the three, that was probably the easiest to slip in. However we are not the same wrestler. We are not the same person. So that’s something you’ve seen day-in-day-out.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green became the women’s tag team champion on the July 17 episode of Raw, when she won the title alongside Sonya Deville. The very next week Deville was detected with a torn ACL that led the remaining champion to search for a new partner. This led to Piper Niven inserting herself into the scene who went on to self-declare herself to be the replacement for Deville and thereby the other half of the champions. The duo recently lost the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.