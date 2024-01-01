“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

Chelsea Green might have had the best year in 2023 in her entire professional wrestling career and in the WWE but things weren’t smooth for her always. There was a time when she was one of the ten superstars who were released from the company on April 15 2020 amid the first round of budget cut releases.

As revealed by her in the past, Chelsea Green was always keen on pitching ideas to the WWE NXT creative team which used to be overlooked by Vince McMahon, back then. Tons of such ideas were rejected back then and she was frustrated with it.

Speaking about that unsuccessful stint on WWE NXT, Chelsea Green went into detail about why her first run with the WWE didn’t appear to be a success and how it contrasted with her most recent appearance on the brand as the tag team champion.

Speaking on Love Wrestling, Chelsea Green cited non-clicking plans, injuries, and being shuffled between NXT and the main roster as a few reasons why she was unable to experience success,

“Well, there was a lot of different feelings about it, a lot of mixed emotions. My time at NXT was so rocky. I was there and then I had broken my arm, and then I was on the main roster and then I got called back down to NXT and then I had one Takeover WrestleMania match that had no crowd. So it was just a really, really unique experience for me.”

Chelsea Green noticed changes between NXT and the main roster

Things changed big time under Triple H’s creative influence as Chelsea Green headed back to the NXT brand in late 2023. This came after she was re-signed in early 2023 and got a push around the summer. She admittedly experienced a lot of positivity, this time around where a difference between NXT and the main roster audience has also been visible to her,

“And then finally this time when I was able to go back it was almost the experience that I had wished I had then. I felt like there was a lot of respect shown to me and everyone was really, really sweet and the match was awesome, and ‘NXT’ just has a completely different crowd and energy than SmackDown or Raw, in a really, really positive way. Every single show has a different crowd and a different energy but NXT has something completely different and special.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green won the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Sonya Deville and then continued the reign with Piper Niven. The duo returned to the developmental brand during which they successfully defended their titles against Chase U’s Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne in October.