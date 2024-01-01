“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

"My Time At NXT Was So Rocky," Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

Arindam Pal
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 7:02 PM

“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

Chelsea Green might have had the best year in 2023 in her entire professional wrestling career and in the WWE but things weren’t smooth for her always. There was a time when she was one of the ten superstars who were released from the company on April 15 2020 amid the first round of budget cut releases.

As revealed by her in the past, Chelsea Green was always keen on pitching ideas to the WWE NXT creative team which used to be overlooked by Vince McMahon, back then. Tons of such ideas were rejected back then and she was frustrated with it.

Chelsea Green Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate 100 Days As Champion In WWE

Speaking about that unsuccessful stint on WWE NXT, Chelsea Green went into detail about why her first run with the WWE didn’t appear to be a success and how it contrasted with her most recent appearance on the brand as the tag team champion.

Speaking on Love Wrestling, Chelsea Green cited non-clicking plans, injuries, and being shuffled between NXT and the main roster as a few reasons why she was unable to experience success,

“Well, there was a lot of different feelings about it, a lot of mixed emotions. My time at NXT was so rocky. I was there and then I had broken my arm, and then I was on the main roster and then I got called back down to NXT and then I had one Takeover WrestleMania match that had no crowd. So it was just a really, really unique experience for me.”

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

Chelsea Green noticed changes between NXT and the main roster

Things changed big time under Triple H’s creative influence as Chelsea Green headed back to the NXT brand in late 2023. This came after she was re-signed in early 2023 and got a push around the summer. She admittedly experienced a lot of positivity, this time around where a difference between NXT and the main roster audience has also been visible to her,

“And then finally this time when I was able to go back it was almost the experience that I had wished I had then. I felt like there was a lot of respect shown to me and everyone was really, really sweet and the match was awesome, and ‘NXT’ just has a completely different crowd and energy than SmackDown or Raw, in a really, really positive way. Every single show has a different crowd and a different energy but NXT has something completely different and special.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green won the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Sonya Deville and then continued the reign with Piper Niven. The duo returned to the developmental brand during which they successfully defended their titles against Chase U’s Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne in October.

Tagged:

Chelsea Green

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

"I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella," Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

Jan 1, 2024, 7:24 PM

"My Time At NXT Was So Rocky," Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

Jan 1, 2024, 7:02 PM

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

Jan 1, 2024, 6:56 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Jan 1, 2024, 6:37 PM

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

Jan 1, 2024, 6:25 PM

Top WWE Star Signs New Contract Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 6:12 PM

