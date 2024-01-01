sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 6:56 PM

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

WWE Raw will kick things off in style in the New Year with a loaded episode, otherwise dubbed as the Day 1 edition, tonight. Some big-time matches have been announced for the show to make things stacked.

The WWE Raw Day 1 episode will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California and 11000 tickets have been sold as per local information available. Thus far, the following matches have been announced for the show:

– Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s World Championship
– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
– Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

As you can see, overall three titles will be on the line on this special episode of WWE Raw and we can only imagine whether there will be a surprise in store for us via a title switch. BetOnline got active on the situation and via the website, we have received new odds for the Day 1 episode which indicated that there may not be any title changes, after all.

Top WWE Star Signs New Contract Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024

No title changing hands on WWE Raw Day 1 edition

As you see, WWE Raw January 1 edition will feature a WWE Women’s World Championship match and a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Ivy Nile while Seth Rollins will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre. With the Royal Rumble approaching closer on January 27th, it’s safe to say that a lot will be at stake via these two matches.

As seen via BetOnline, in the Women’s World Championship Match, Rhea Ripley is listed as the most likely winner in the match with odds being -5000 in her favor against Ivy Nile who is way behind with +1000 odds. In the World Heavyweight Championship match, Seth Rollins is the most likely one to walk out of WWE Raw still as the world champion with odds of -400, while McIntyre has odds of +250.

Apart from these solid matches scheduled for WWE Raw, the reports of Fightful Select also indicate that a former WWE Champion is scheduled to return on the Day 1 edition. No information was provided regarding who that name is but multiple names like Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Batista, and Big E have been speculated.

Tagged:

Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Day 1

WWE RAW

WWE Women's World Championship

