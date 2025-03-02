After hustling a lot throughout her WWE career, Chelsea Green finally got a big break in the form of two title wins over the past couple of years. It reportedly came as a reward for the hard work and efforts she continued to keep up to elevate herself. One such great work took place at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event in the form of a devastating bump.

Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match but it was Green who stole the show by taking an ultimate fall through the ladder off two ladders after being shoved off the ladder by Tiffany.

While speaking on The Big Pop, Chelsea Green was asked about wrestling at that WWE Premium Live Event that went down from her home territory of Canada. Reflecting on the PLE & the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match where she was sent crashing through tables from the top of a ladder, she admittedly had the experience to be stored for a lifetime.

“That’s why, I mean, oh my gosh, Money in the Bank was incredible. It was a moment that I’ll never forget. Until the end of time, I’ll be telling my grandkids and hopefully my great grandkids about the moment that Tiffy Time pushed me off the ladder,” Chelsea Green stated. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Chelsea Green reportedly earned praise from WWE officials for taking the MITB bump

People were left talking about the table bump for days after Money in the Bank 2024 especially with the Canadian WWE Superstar portraying a role on TV who possesses a fear of heights. Talking in interviews after the bump, she stayed in character and asserted that to get into a trauma from that spot. But it also removed her fear of heights.

According to the previous reports from Fightful Select, Chelsea Green was highly praised behind the scenes by WWE Officials for her performance inside the ring and her promotional efforts for Money in the Bank. That match-ending bump was treated like “no big deal” and she also executed it in the safest way to further impress the WWE head honchos.