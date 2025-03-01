After volunteering for a hiatus from WWE programming, Stephanie McMahon has recently found a way back on multiple occasions. While she’s reportedly still not been involved in an official role in the company, the company will start utilizing her services in different capacities. After an ESPN show, she’s expected to get involved in a podcast, as well.

WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that an official WWE podcast will soon be launched and it will be hosted by Stephanie McMahon. This show is expected to launch in the coming months with the platform being unknown for the time being. It would be a new podcast from WWE in several years. WWE previously produced the After the Bell (hosted by Corey Graves), The New Day: Feel the Power, and Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcasts.

“A very interesting name is set to debut an official WWE podcast soon—Stephanie McMahon will be launching her own podcast series, expected this spring,” WrestleVotes wrote on its X/Twitter handle regarding the upcoming podcast that’s been in the pipeline. “Given her life and experiences in wrestling, this series should be as compelling as they come.”

WWE’s Stephanie McMahon Spotted At Donald Trump’s 2025 New Year’s Party

Stephanie McMahon to host a WWE show on ESPN from March

After Vince McMahon forcefully made his presence felt on the WWE Board of Directors, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as WWE’s co-CEO in January 2023. Since then, she has not been back with the company in an executive capacity and also remained absent as an on-screen talent. Recently, she increased making frequent guest appearances on WWE TV including kicking off WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event, last month.

Stephanie McMahon also attended the pre-Rumble episode of Smackdown as WWE highlighted her upcoming ESPN+ series, named Stephanie’s Places. This show is set to premiere on ESPN+ this March and will feature her speaking with some of the biggest stars and legends in WWE history like Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, and Charlotte Flair.

Apart from the recent appearances, Stephanie McMahon also attended shows like WrestleMania 40, Summerslam, WWE Draft nights, the Raw Netflix premiere, and then WWE’s Town Hall media event where it was announced that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. But she’s still yet to be included as a WWE official.