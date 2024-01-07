Chris Jericho Booked For Title Match At AEW Battle Of The Belts 9 Special

It was recently reported that AEW will host Battle of the Belts IX despite the dropped ratings and Chris Jericho has been announced to participate in the special. The announcement comes at a time when the legendary name has been included in a controversial act. Stories about NDAs from the former world champion have been doing rounds on the internet and that didn’t affect him to be booked on AEW programming.

Chris Jericho was not seen on AEW television this week for Dynamite or Collision and he was seen on Rampage tapings, this Friday night. This comes after his presence at AEW Worlds End brought the chants of “NDA” and “Kylie Rae” from the crowd.

Then AEW aired a pre-taped backstage segment on Rampage where he was booked to compete in Norfolk Virginia, at Battle of the Belts IX on January 13th. In that match, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will battle Ricky Starks and Big Bill with the AEW World Tag Team Titles. This match will have a special stipulation where the tag titles will be on the line in a Street Fight.

AEW Dynamite: Sting And World Champion Confirmed For January 10 Episode

Tony Khan never commented on allegations about Chris Jericho

Allegations about Chris Jericho and Kylie Rae broke the internet a few days ago and the AEW President Tony Khan isn’t bothered by those. Khan praised his company for being so safe and he also denied commenting on unconfirmed things.

During the media scrum after AEW Worlds End, the AEW owner was asked if Chris Jericho ever had a sexual assault investigation on him with AEW’s disciplinary committee. Khan was quick to turn those down,

“I can’t speak to unsourced rumors. I spoke earlier and spoke about the policy we have in place, and I believe that AEW is the safest company in the world.”

Irrespective of what has happened in the past, Chris Jericho will now be seen in action at the next AEW Battle of the Belts event that is just less than a week away. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select first reported about the show being listed on TNT’s schedule for January 13, at 10 PM EST. This falls on the same day of TNA Hard to Kill PPV, marking the promotion’s re-launch after years of functioning as IMPACT Wrestling.