CJ Perry, FKA Lana and Rusev, are reportedly back as a married couple, and they have shared some bad news through their social media account. It was Lana who informed on Instagram that they had their Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon stolen recently. In a post on her official account, she revealed that the luxury vehicle was gone from a valet service.

The real-life CJ Perry further noted that the theft occurred at Erewhon and Equinox, and she expressed her frustration that the service provided did not have enough security cameras in the parking lot to take care of such expensive establishments.

“@tobemiro & my G wagon got STOLEN from valet ?,” CJ Perry wrote. “Booooo ? @erewhon & @equinox for having no cameras in the time of AI for the parking lot for valet cars. I’m still in complete denial that they would allow such poor security at places that cost so much ?”

“This is shoot & not a work !!! My G Wagon & dream car got stolen from @ErewhonMarket & @Equinox valet parking lot ! I’m still in denial hoping we find it ! http://CJPerry.com,” the former WWE Superstar further wrote on her Twitter handle, sharing a video of washing her car.

CJ Perry used the posts to thank the platform Passes for their help and to redirect her fans to her subscription site to find out more details on the stealing incident. The G-Wagon is a highly priced luxury vehicle, with newer models typically starting at around $150,000. There’s no update on whether the couple had received any good news regarding the stolen vehicle.

CJ Perry And Miro’s Breakup Reportedly Was “Publicity Stunt” For AEW TV

WWE career update for Rusev and CJ Perry FKA Lana

Rusev has returned to the WWE, the night after Wrestlemania 41, and has been functioning as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster over the past couple of months. WWE Universe might have to wait to have a full-fledged Rusev Day reunion on television, given his wife, CJ Perry FKA Lana, is yet to be onboard.

While Rusev is locked into a full-time deal with the WWE, CJ Perry’s comeback has some uncertainty around it. According to the earlier reports from PWInsider, she has signed a WWE Legend’s contract, which indicates that only part-time appearances would be reserved for her if a comeback has to happen.