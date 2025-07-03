Both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss had been absent from WWE programming for a long time before finding their way back to television earlier this year. Both returned during the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, with the former winning the contest to go on to compete in a headliner bout at Wrestlemania 41 over the WWE Women’s Championship.

After coming up short at winning the belt, WWE started an interesting storyline on Smackdown where Alexa Bliss pursued Charlotte Flair to form a tag team. Being the two former world champions, one could arguably agree on the future success that this duo could possess. This especially comes after one of them acknowledges having natural chemistry with the other.

WWE Evolution 2025: Kelly Kelly Wishes To Be Part Of All-Women PLE

Speaking to The Bella Twins on the Nikki & Brie Show, Charlotte Flair was asked to comment on working with Alexa Bliss on WWE TV in the near future, and she sounded pretty positive about it in total contrast to what we have seen on television. Revealing that she had a special name for Little Miss Bliss, The Queen noted that they have all the tools to achieve success as a duo in their career.

“I call her Blisster. We have so much history from coming up together in NXT. The main roster. We’ve been in partial feuds, but never a long ongoing one. To see where this is going and being back with her, it’s fun. It’s natural. We have chemistry,” said Charlotte Flair.

WWE’s John Cena Spotted At Wimbledon 2025 With Wife And Priyanka Chopra

Charlotte Flair remembers how she tore up Alexa Bliss’ Lily doll

Nikki Bella pointed out how Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss shared some cold staredowns in the recent past, to which the former reacted by saying that Bliss could still be mad at her for tearing up the Lilly doll. This happened after Bliss came up short in winning the Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules 2022. Referring to that incident, the 14-time women’s champion stated the following,

“Lexi has a good [staredown]. She’s still mad at me for tearing up Lilly a couple of years ago.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

WWE Raw and SmackDown General Managers agreed to let Roxanne Perez compete as Raquel Rodriguez’s tag team partner, and they have also informed the new tag champs that they will be defending the titles in a fatal-4-way match at WWE Evolution 2025. In a surprising instance, the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be one of the challenger teams at the all-women PLE, an announcement to be made on this Friday’s Smackdown.