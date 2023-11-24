AEW’s CJ Perry “Hasn’t Been To A Grocery Store In A Decade” Until 2023 Thanksgiving

Real-name CJ Perry, the Lana TV character used to bring in full-on entertainment for the sports entertainment fans during her days in the WWE. She used to be an actor, dancer, and much more as the company never really wanted to excel her in the wrestling side. WWE introduced her to the audience in a managerial role for her beau, now husband Rusev aka Miro back in 2013 but she flourished on her own.

Starting with Rusev, CJ Perry went on to have on-screen relationships and angles with a number of wrestlers. WWE even associated her in a same-sex angle with Liv Morgan, something that was too non-PG for today’s audience. That storyline never really had a proper ending but the two ended up sharing great friendship in real life.

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry went to grocery shopping for Thanksgiving

Recently, Liv Morgan and CJ Perry went to the grocery store to have some shopping for Thanksgiving and Morgan had the perfect time for a video. As the WWE Star whipped out her phone and started recording, she also brought out a very good fact about her bestie.

After Liv Morgan started the short video, she also informed that CJ Perry hadn’t been to a grocery store in about ten years. The latter admitted that this is true which certainly shocked her fanbase,

“I haven’t been to a grocery store in a decade. I’m not even kidding.”

#CJPerry claimed that she hasn't been to a grocery store in a decade while out shopping with #LivMorgan pic.twitter.com/99tbEYjOVx — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) November 23, 2023

Speaking to Liam Stewart of ITR Wrestling, Lana discussed her release from the WWE. Since that happened, many believed that she would eventually show up to All Elite Wrestling since her husband works there and it eventually happened in the summer of 2023. Before coming to AEW, the former Lana was involved in other projects like doing endorsements, and BrandArmy but that didn’t stop her from missing the wrestling scene,

“I feel like I miss my drug. Sometimes, I’m fiending and I get moody and angry sometimes. I realize it’s because I miss doing what I love so much. It’s really important to me, when I return back to wrestling, I want it to be meaningful and impactful. I don’t want to do something half-ass and mediocre.”