AEW’s CJ Perry And Miro Call It Quit In Marriage After 7 Years

There have been tons of TV dramas with CJ Perry and Miro in the WWE as well as in All Elite Wrestling, over the years. All of those were part of storylines but now they are separated for legit as the AEW star revealed that she and her husband have decided to move separate ways after seven years of their marriage.

According to the reports of TMZ Sports, the official announcement of their separation first came. Despite the end of their marriage, both CJ Perry and Miro expressed their intention to be in touch in a cordial relationship and continue working together like professionals if they’re required in further angles on TV.

“CJ Perry and Miro have called it quits on their marriage 7+ years after tying the knot … and unfortunately for the two wrestling stars, this isn’t part of an AEW storyline. TMZ Sports has learned the famous, now-former couple — who also play a married couple in the ring — broke up once and for all in winter 2023 … after years of an on-again, off-again relationship,” the source offered.

“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV

As you can see, TMZ has affirmed that this news wasn’t part of any kind of storyline purpose. Neither CJ Perry nor Miro have yet filed for divorce. Furthermore, Miro moved back to Bulgaria shortly after the couple went in different directions. For months, Miro has been dealing with an injury and that’s why he isn’t being used in All Elite Wrestling, as per the reports.

TMZ also noted that the decision of CJ Perry and Miro getting separated from each other did not arise from any conflicts, fights, or instances of infidelity. But rather they gradually grew apart in the course of these bygone years.

WWE Raw: Maxxine Dupri’s Brother’s Passing Away Mentioned On March 11

CJ Perry issued a statement on separation from Miro

Reacting to what TMZ had offered, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in the WWE issued the following statement to the source about the situation and confirmed the split,

“Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.”

CJ Perry and Miro, then known as Rusev started dating during their tenure in WWE NXT. Their engagement occurred in the summer of 2015 and it became noteworthy as it unfolded amidst an ongoing romantic storyline that also involved Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. It was only a year later that the couple got officially married in a traditional affair in Bulgaria in 2016.

Last year, CJ Perry officially joined AEW during the All Out PPV in September which also marked her much-anticipated debut in the promotion. In a storyline twist, she was featured in a rejected angle by her husband, Miro, on television. The two later reunited at AEW Worlds End, where Perry betrayed her client Andrade El Idolo to assist Miro in securing a win. The two have since been absent from AEW TV.