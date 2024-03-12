WWE Raw: Maxxine Dupri’s Brother’s Passing Away Mentioned On March 11

Maxxine Dupri has been discussed on the internet over the past few days as she’s slowly emerging from a fan backlash at a recent WWE live event. However, she has already witnessed immense support from her colleagues, and utilizing those, WWE could be making efforts to convert her into one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster.

On the latest episode of Raw, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile in a tag team match. As the match was ongoing LeRae suddenly snapped and launched a verbal assault on her opponent. Bringing up the recent fan backlash, LeRae stated that she did not belong in the WWE. Fans were further shocked to learn that her passed-away brother was also mentioned during the promo. Below is what LeRae has stated to possibly confirm her heel turn,

“You know why everyone boo’s you? You don’t belong here. You think the internet hates you? You should hear what the girls in the locker room say. It’s a good thing your dead brother isn’t here to see what an embarrassment you’ve become.”

Maxxine Dupri Feeling The Nerves After Recent WWE Live Event Controversies?

I cannot believe she mentioned Maxxine Dupri's dead brother 🥹 Candice LeRae is an instant heel! #WWERAW

News on Maxxine Dupri’s late brother, Wyatt Zmrzel

For those who are unaware, Maxxine Dupri’s brother, Wyatt Zmrzel, passed away at the age of 22. The latter faced numerous challenges in his life as he battled a rare genetic condition called adrenoleukodystrophy. This condition affects one’s ability to use the right side of his body which also led to seizures.

Due to this health condition, Wyatt had to heavily depend on car services for transportation. The tragic pass-away happened on a night in late December when his Lyft driver met with an accident on a highway at a rural intersection. The Lyft vehicle collided with a Toyota 4Runner, resulting in Wyatt’s death.

Going back to the fan backlash that Maxxine Dupri experienced at a recent WWE Live Event where some fans heavily booed her and even shouted “you suck” at her for no reason. Multiple female wrestlers showed support for the WWE Raw talent after this and the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was amongst them as she tweeted the following,

“I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.”