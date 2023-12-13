WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere

Liv Morgan is often considered to be one of the most popular female WWE Superstars of this generation whose absence has been felt on WWE television for the past several months. Being a charming personality, her rise to a top babyface star of the WWE, in and outside the squared circle was quite the natural process.

Being a professional wrestler, Liv Morgan keeps in touch with her colleagues in the circuit even outside the WWE. Her friend list includes AEW World Champion MJF and the two were even linked up at the recent red carpet event for ‘The Iron Claw’ movie.

“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

As the worldwide release of the movie approaches closer in late 2023, a red carpet event was held recently, which featured MJF alongside some noteworthy WWE Superstars including John Cena. Liv Morgan was also present on the red carpet and uploaded photos of herself alongside John Cena, Baron Corbin, and MJF.

MJF joked about creating dating rumors with Liv Morgan

AEW star CJ Perry, who is close friends with Liv Morgan in real life also attended the event. She took to Twitter and uploaded a short video of MJF and the WWE Superstar at the event. The latter stated that he was there to support MJF while the reigning champion joked that he was there to start dating rumors again,

‘‘I had an incredible interview with two great #wrestling stars @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @The_MJF at the @ironclawmovie @A24 movie premiere!!!!’‘

MJF met up with John Cena at the special screening and shared a photo of the same which made waves on social media. Then CJ also took to social media to share a photo with the legendary star about teaching her about wrestling, so much.

Coming out of the premiere, Liv Morgan showered praise on the flick with the following comments, “What a film 👏💐. Thank you for having me @a24@WWE. Go watch The Iron Claw 12/22 ✨”

What a film 👏💐 Thank you for having me @a24 @WWE

Go watch The Iron Claw 12/22 ✨ pic.twitter.com/5CWziejBIi — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 12, 2023

For those who don’t know, MJF grabbed a role in ‘The Iron Claw,’ a flick that revolves around the dramatic story of the legendary Von Erich family. MJF plays the role of Lance Von Erich, a character with some kayfabe connection to the Von Erich family. MJF also plays an additional role as an Executive Producer for the movie and he will bring the Von Erich family to AEW Dynamite, this week.