CJ Perry Receives First Client As Manager On AEW Collision November 11 Episode

CJ Perry has long been scouting for her first client on the All Elite Wrestling roster ever since her arrival on the scene, two months ago. After coming to AEW, her initial choice was to manage her husband Miro, but that offer was turned down. Instead, he wanted to crush anyone whom his wife would eventually manage.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, CJ Perry seemingly got his first client in the form of Andrade El Idolo and Miro wasn’t happy about it. Last week, Lexy Nair spoke to Andrade El Idolo, who had something to say about a proposition made by the former Lana. Nair brought up how the bombshell wanted to manage him. Andrade didn’t give an answer at the time and kept us waiting for this week’s Collision.

AEW Collision: CJ Perry accompanied Andrade to the ring

Before the opening of the November 11 episode of Collision, Andrade El Idolo promised to reveal his answer to CJ Perry’s offer to manage him. Then in the opening match of the evening, Andrade was seen walking down the ramp to face Daniel Garcia with CJ Perry who proceeded to hold the ring ropes for Andrade to enter the ring. Miro was watching the duo from the backstage area.

In the match, Garcia locked in an ankle lock submission but Andrade managed to escape the hold. Andrade went for a moonsault off the top rope and he eventually connected with a standing moonsault for a near fall. In the end, he ended up locking in the Figure Four Leglock submission and transitioned into the Figure Eight Leglock to secure the win.

After the match, CJ Perry entered the ring to celebrate with Andrade. The two embraced in the ring and Miro was seen seething from the backstage area. Andrade’s father-in-law Ric Flair made his AEW debut on the October 25 edition of Dynamite which was Tony Khan’s special gift for Sting who will soon retire at Revolution 2023.

The initial belief was that Flair might eventually manage Andrade on AEW TV. But, CJ Perry is now officially managing Andrade El Idolo if not Miro splits these two’s on-screen working pairing before the partnership can be fully established.