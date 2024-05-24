After experiencing major success in 2022, Clash at the Castle 2024 is returning in the 2024 summer and it will again be hosted from an international location. After the confirmation came from the WWE, the June Premium Live Event will go down from the United Kingdom and that makes us believe that Drew McIntyre will be the headliner of the show given he’s the biggest superstar in the company from that region.

The slow build plans around Drew for Clash at the Castle 2024 have already begun on this week’s Raw as he kicked off the show and said that he will not waste any more time with CM Punk since he might not get cleared to compete in 20 more years. Drew then turned his attention toward Damian Priest who was further addressed to be the Paper World Champion, and that Raw needs him to be the Champion, again.

Priest came out and replied by saying that Drew should look in the mirror and realize that he’s the only person to blame for his failures. Priest also said he is willing to give Drew a shot for his World Heavyweight Title once Drew gets cleared to compete as the latter is currently dealing with a swollen elbow.

Clash at the Castle 2024: WWE has the perfect match fit for Scotland PLE

Following this segment, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship is currently planned for the main event for Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event. This seems to be a perfect plan for the PLE since the location of Scotland is Drew’s home country.

The storyline for Clash at the Castle 2024 also fits in as Drew owes a rematch for the world title match from Priest. At Wrestlemania 40, Drew defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title for the first time in front of the audience. But thanks to Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in, he could hardly enjoy the moment even for five minutes in front of his family.

Set for Saturday, June 15, Clash at the Castle 2024 edition has now been confirmed to go down from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. There will also be an episode of WWE SmackDown at the same venue on June 14.